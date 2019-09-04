The Arab Coalition said on Wednesday that the Iran-backed Houthi militia launched a ballistic missile from Yemen’s Saada, which landed within the governorate, the coalition’s spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Maliki said.

Al-Maliki added that the Houthis continue to violate international humanitarian law by firing ballistic missiles, and putting civilian lives at risk.

The coalition has taken all measures to protect civilians, he said.



Last Update: Wednesday, 4 September 2019 KSA 17:02 - GMT 14:02