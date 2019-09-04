Yemen’s government officials have started indirect talks with Southern Transitional Council (STC) in the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah to end fighting in Aden and other southern provinces, a Yemeni official said on Wednesday.

A senior Emirati official said earlier that the Gulf state was confident that the Jeddah meeting will succeed in uniting the two sides against what he called the “Houthi coup.”

Last Update: Wednesday, 4 September 2019 KSA 17:07 - GMT 14:07