The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia share the same goals for the security and stability of the region, said Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“UAE and Saudi Arabia are standing as partners in one trench to face besetting challenges. Our shared goals are security of the UAE and Saudi Arabia and stability of the whole region. We also share a common destiny and future,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed said on Wednesday while opening the Presidential Guard Martyrs' Park in Abu Dhabi.

Late last month, the Arab Coalition said that a joint committee was formed between Saudi Arabia and the UAE to stabilize the ceasefire in the Yemeni provinces of Shabwa and Abyan. In a joint statement released at the time, both governments urged all parties to cooperate with the joint committee to achieve disengagement and redeployment of troops as part of the Arab Coalition’s military efforts.

“Our participation in the Arab Coalition and our confrontation to challenges have made the UAE more stronger, vehemently resolve and well aware of how to face difficulties,” Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince said.

Last Update: Thursday, 5 September 2019 KSA 00:33 - GMT 21:33