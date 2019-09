The UN envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, said on Thursday that he supports the Jeddah talks between the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council.

“I am very supportive of the talks being held in #Jeddah under the auspices of #KSA. I encourage the GoY and #STC to seize this opportunity and settle their differences through peaceful means,” Griffiths said in a tweet.

