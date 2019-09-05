The Arab Coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemen said on Thursday it intercepted a Houthi drone that targeted civilians in the Saudi city of Khamis Mushait.

“The coalition forces were able to intercept and down a drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia this afternoon, which was targeting civilian locations in Khamis Mushait,” the coalition’s spokesperson, Colonel Turki al-Maliki, said.

