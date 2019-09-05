Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi highlighted in a phone call the importance of achieving oil market stability through joint cooperation, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.
“During the call they discussed areas of mutual cooperation and stressed the importance of joint coordination to achieve oil market stability,” according to SPA.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?