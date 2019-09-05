Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi highlighted in a phone call the importance of achieving oil market stability through joint cooperation, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.



“During the call they discussed areas of mutual cooperation and stressed the importance of joint coordination to achieve oil market stability,” according to SPA.

Last Update: Thursday, 5 September 2019 KSA 22:01 - GMT 19:01