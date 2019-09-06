Saudi air defenses destroyed on Friday a ballistic missile fired by militias from Yemen towards Najran, according to al-Arabiya sources.

The attack comes the day after a similar Houthi missile attack was intercepted and destroyed by the Royal Saudi Air Defense on.

Saudi Arabia rejected on Thursday the recent escalation in Yemen and repeated its call for dialogue.

In a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Kingdom called for the conflicting parties in Yemen to take part in the ongoing dialogue in Jeddah immediately.

The Saudi city of Jeddah is currently hosting indirect talks between Yemen’s government officials and the Southern Transitional Council (STC) to end fighting in Aden and other southern provinces.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed since the Houthi militia captured the capital Sanaa and much of the country in 2014.

The UN Security Council last week condemned “in the strongest terms” the escalation of Houthi attacks on civilian infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and called on the militia “to cease such attacks immediately and without preconditions.”

Last Update: Friday, 6 September 2019 KSA 14:05 - GMT 11:05