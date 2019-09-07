The Arab Coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemen said on Saturday that it had intercepted and downed a Houthi drone in the Yemeni air space after it was launched from Amran province in western central Yemen.

The coalition’s spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Maliki said the Houthis continue to violate international humanitarian law by launching drones for attacks, and putting civilian lives at risk.

The coalition has taken all measures to protect civilians, he said.



Last Update: Saturday, 7 September 2019 KSA 22:26 - GMT 19:26