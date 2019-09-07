The decision to sever diplomatic and consular relations with Qatar stemmed from Saudi Arabia's sovereign right to protect its national security- guaranteed by international law- from the dangers of terrorism and extremism, Saudi Arabia’s state news agency reported on Saturday.

The Saudi Press Agency stated that the Kingdom has taken the decision to boycott Qatar “as a result of the serious secret and public violations by the authorities in Doha since 1995,” adding that Qatar hosts and promotes terrorist groups like Daesh, the Muslim Brotherhood and al-Qaeda.

- Developing

Last Update: Saturday, 7 September 2019 KSA 14:37 - GMT 11:37