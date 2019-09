Oman has launched on Sunday joint air and sea exercises with US and British forces, the Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.

The exercises are part of a series of regular training programs carried out by the Royal Air Force of Oman in coordination with its allies, and in an effort to exchange aviation expertise between the three countries.

Last Update: Sunday, 8 September 2019 KSA 16:34 - GMT 13:34