Saudi Arabia has appointed Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud as Minister of Energy, according to a royal decree on Saturday.
According to the decree, Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz al-Falih has been relieved from his post as Minister of Energy.
