Saudi Arabia has appointed Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud as Minister of Energy, according to a royal decree on Saturday.



According to the decree, Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz al-Falih has been relieved from his post as Minister of Energy.



Last Update: Sunday, 8 September 2019 KSA 01:50 - GMT 22:50