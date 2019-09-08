Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates called on Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) and the government to halt all military actions in south Yemen.

“We assert the importance of completely halting all military actions ... or violations against public and private property,” the two countries said in a joint statement carried by Saudi state news agency (SPA).

The two countries also reiterated their support for the Yemeni government. They added that Yemen has continued to support plans to thwart the Iranian-backed Houthi militia.

Last Update: Sunday, 8 September 2019 KSA 14:51 - GMT 11:51