Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has met with two US senators during their visit to Jeddah where they reviewed aspects of the bilateral relations between Riyadh and Washington with the kingdom’s leadership.



The Saudi Crown Prince received Senator Todd Young, a member of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, and Senator Angus King, a member of the US Senate Committees on Intelligence and Armed Services.



“The meeting was attended by Saudi Ambassador to the United States of America Princess Reema bint Bandar, Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of the State for Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed al-Jubeir, Chief of the General Intelligence Khalid al-Humaidan, and US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia John Abizaid,” a statement from the Saudi Press Agency read.



According to SPA, both senators then met separately with al-Jubeir where they reviewed “relations between the two countries and prospects of joint cooperation, in addition to regional and international issues and a number of issues of common interest.”

Last Update: Sunday, 8 September 2019 KSA 20:46 - GMT 17:46