Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from French president Emmanuel Macron on Saturday and they tackled the latest developments in the Middle East, state news agency SPA reported.



During the call, they reviewed Saudi-French relations, stressed the strategic partnership between the two countries and discussed the latest developments in the Middle East and efforts exerted for the security and stability of the region, SPA said.

Last Update: Sunday, 8 September 2019 KSA 00:20 - GMT 21:20