The Arab Coalition said that its forces intercepted and downed an armed drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia from Sanaa towards Saudi Arabia.

Colonel Turki al-Maliki, the spokesman for the coalition, said that its forces shot down the drone in Yemeni air space over Saada province.

Al-Maliki said the Houthis continue to violate international humanitarian law by launching drones for attacks, and putting civilian lives at risk.

The coalition has taken all measures to protect civilians, he said.

Last Update: Tuesday, 10 September 2019 KSA 00:58 - GMT 21:58