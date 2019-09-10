Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Saudi Arabia’s Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the country’s newly installed Saudi energy minister, in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Prince Abdulaziz, who was appointed as energy minister on Sunday, is currently visiting the UAE for the 24th World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Prince Abdulaziz on his new position and wished him success.

The two discussed ways to enhance “the fraternal ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia,” according to a statement on UAE state news agency WAM website. They also discussed regional and international issues of interest.

On Thursday Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed said that the UAE and Saudi Arabia share the same goals for the security and stability of the region.

“UAE and Saudi Arabia are standing as partners in one trench to face besetting challenges. Our shared goals are security of the UAE and Saudi Arabia and stability of the whole region. We also share a common destiny and future,” said the crown prince.

His comments came after the two countries formed a committee to stabilize the ceasefire in the Yemeni provinces of Shabwa and Abyan.

Prince Abdulaziz assumes the role as energy minister as Saudi Arabia is preparing for the mega initial public offering (IPO) of energy-giant Saudi Aramco. The IPO is expected to confirm that Aramco is the world’s most valuable company, with some estimates valuing it at two trillion dollars.

The 24th World Energy Congress is running from 9-12 September with representatives from over 150 countries. It aims to encourage dialogue between Ministers, CEOs, policy-makers and industry practitioners on developments in the energy sector.

Last Update: Tuesday, 10 September 2019 KSA 09:23 - GMT 06:23