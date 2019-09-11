Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Assaf affirmed on Wednesday the Kingdom’s keenness to explore ways of strengthening relations with Cyprus.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides, al-Assaf asserted the Kingdom’s continued “support of the legitimacy and sovereignty of Cyprus,” in accordance with the international resolution.

Al-Assaf said there’s “high interest” in developing relations “on all fronts,” given the European Union member country’s geographic location and longstanding ties with the Arab world.

He said “We need to take advantages of many elements that bring us together and the economic opportunities that our two countries offer.”

#Nicosia | FM @IbAlassaf in a joint press conference with @Christodulides: "We need to take advantages of many elements that bring us together and the economic opportunities that our two countries offer". pic.twitter.com/cSJ5TzPmQf — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) September 11, 2019

Al-Assaf said the two countries have “a good list of areas that they will be discussing in the future,” noting that there are already two important agreements “in effect” between the two countries.

Cypriot Foreign Minister Christodoulides described the visit - the first by a top Saudi official - as a historic.

He said the two shared a common vision, noting the need to strengthen political and economic relations.

Al-Assaf met earlier with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and the President of the House of Representatives Demetris Syllouris.

Last Update: Wednesday, 11 September 2019 KSA 22:52 - GMT 19:52