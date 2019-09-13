Kuwait’s 90-year-old ruler has left a hospital in the United States after successfully completing medical tests, state news agency KUNA reported on Friday.
Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who has ruled the US ally and OPEC oil producer since 2006, had postponed a meeting with US President Donald Trump planned for this week after being admitted to the hospital.
