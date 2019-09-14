The Arab Coalition said that investigations are ongoing to identify the perpetrators of the terrorist attacks that targeted two Saudi Aramco facilities in Abqaiq and Hijrat Khurais oilfield in Saudi Arabia.

“Based on joint initial investigations with relevant authorities on operational evidence and indicators as well as physical evidence in the locations of the terrorist attack, the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition affirms that the investigations are ongoing to determine the parties responsible for planning and executing these terrorist attacks,” Arab Coalition Spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Maliki said in a statement.



Al-Maliki added in the statement that the Arab Coalition “continues to adopt and implement necessary procedures to deal with such terrorist threats to safeguard national assets, international energy security and ensure the stability of world economy.”

Now-contained fires broke out at two Saudi Aramco oil facilities in Saudi Arabia's eastern city of Abqaiq following an attack by several drones. The strikes were claimed by Yemen's Houthi militia.https://t.co/2PznfuB6vp pic.twitter.com/v8nT4TrgmJ — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) September 14, 2019

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior said on Saturday that drone attacks caused fires at two Saudi Aramco facilities, adding that the blazes are under control.



One of the facilities is located in Abqaiq, near Dammam in the Kingdom's Eastern Province. The other facility is located in the Hijrat Khurais oilfield.



No residential areas are located near the sites, the correspondent said, adding that there were no casualties so far and that traffic is flowing smoothly in the surrounding area of the Aramco facility in Abqaiq.

Last Update: Saturday, 14 September 2019 KSA 20:29 - GMT 17:29