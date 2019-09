A fire which broke out at a Saudi Aramco facility in Abqaiq has been controlled, according to an Al Arabiya correspondent, with the cause of the incident still unknown.

Official Saudi Arabian authorities are expected to issue an official statement on the cause of the fire at Saudi Aramco’s Abqaiq facility sometime later, the correspondent added.

Last Update: Saturday, 14 September 2019 KSA 05:58 - GMT 02:58