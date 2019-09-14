Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman met with Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi in Riyadh on Friday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, where he reaffirmed the Kingdom’s stance in supporting legitimacy in Yemen to counter the Iranian-backed Houthi militia and to preserve the country’s unity, security and stability.SHOW MORE
