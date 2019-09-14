Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman met with Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi in Riyadh on Friday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, where he reaffirmed the Kingdom’s stance in supporting legitimacy in Yemen to counter the Iranian-backed Houthi militia and to preserve the country’s unity, security and stability.

Prince Khalid praised the Yemeni President’s keenness to address any issues and maintain peace in the country, in accordance with the recognized peace references of the Gulf Initiative and the outcomes of the national dialogue and the relevant UN resolutions.

In a tweet, Prince Khalid said the two discussed the importance of maintaining dialogue and coordination between the two countries to counter the Iran-backed Houthi militia and fight against terrorism to ensure peace and stability in the country.

The meeting was also attended by the Saudi Ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed bin Saeed al-Jaber, and Yemeni Vice President, Ali Mohsen Saleh.

