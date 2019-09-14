Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from US President Donald Trump following the drone attacks on oil production facilities in the Kingdom.

During the phone call on Saturday, Trump also affirmed Washington’s readiness to cooperate with the Kingdom to supports its security and stability, according to a statement on the Saudi Press Agency.

The US President stressed the negative impact of the terrorist attacks that targeted two Aramco facilities on the American and global economy.

“For his part, the Crown Prince stressed that the Kingdom has the will and ability to confront and deal with this terrorist aggression,” the statement on SPA added.



Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior said on Saturday that drone attacks caused fires at two Saudi Aramco facilities, adding that the blazes are under control.



One of the facilities is located in Abqaiq, near Dammam in the Kingdom's Eastern Province. The other facility is located in the Hijrat Khurais oilfield.

Last Update: Saturday, 14 September 2019 KSA 22:04 - GMT 19:04