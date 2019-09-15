A drone violated Kuwait's airspace early on Saturday, Kuwaiti newspaper al-Rai reported, and hovered at nearly 250 meters above group close to the Dar Salwa presidential palace.



“The drone was large at about three meters in length and the size of a small car,” al-Rai quoted a source as saying.



The newspaper said and the drone hovered over Dar Salwa presidential palace for a period, ignited its headlights for one minute and then entered Kuwait City airspace.



The incident appears to have taken place at the same time drone attacks caused fires at two Saudi Aramco facilities before dawn on Saturday.

Last Update: Sunday, 15 September 2019 KSA 00:04 - GMT 21:04