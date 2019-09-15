Germany issued a strong statement on Sunday condemning the attack of oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, and said: “There is no justification for such an attack on Saudi Arabia’s civilian and critical infrastructure.”

A Federal Foreign Office Spokesperson issued the following statement today on the attack of Oil Facilities in Saudi Arabia: pic.twitter.com/81VfSeLkUi — GermanForeignOffice (@GermanyDiplo) September 15, 2019





The country’s Federal Foreign Office issued the following statement: “Germany strongly condemns the attack on September 14 on two oil facilities in Khurais and Abqaiq, for which the Houthis have claimed responsibility. There is no justification for such an attack on Saudi Arabia’s civilian and critical infrastructure. It heightens tensions and is the very opposite of the de-escalation which we so urgently need in the region. We urge those responsible to desist from such attacks.”



Last Update: Sunday, 15 September 2019 KSA 21:05 - GMT 18:05