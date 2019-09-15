Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah expressed in a phone call with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz his country’s strong condemnation of the drone attacks on two Saudi Aramco facilities in Abqaiq and Hijrat Khurais oilfield on Saturday.

Kuwait’s Emir also expressed on Sunday his country’s “full solidarity with Saudi Arabia in taking all measures to maintain its security and stability.”

Last Update: Sunday, 15 September 2019 KSA 20:29 - GMT 17:29