Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas expressed in a phone call with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Sunday his condemnation of the “terrorist attacks” which hit two oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

Abbas affirmed his, and the Palestinian people’s “full solidarity” with Saudi Arabia in the fight against “this terrorism, which targets its security, land and the safety of its citizens,” according to a statement carried by Palestinian & Info News Agency (WAFA).

During the phone call, President Abbas also thanked King Salman for his personal stand and the Kingdom’s support for “Palestine in all international forums and at all levels, particularly the Kingdom’s call for an extraordinary meeting” of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the level of foreign ministers in Jeddah on Sunday.

King Salman reiterated Saudi Arabia’s stances in support of the Palestinian people and the Palestinian cause, affirming the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to establish an independent state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with Jerusalem as its capital.

Last Update: Sunday, 15 September 2019 KSA 21:43 - GMT 18:43