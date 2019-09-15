US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blames Iran for the attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, says Tehran has “launched an unprecedented attack on the world’s energy supply.”

“Tehran is behind nearly 100 attacks on Saudi Arabia while Rouhani and Zarif pretend to engage in diplomacy. Amid all the calls for de-escalation, Iran has now launched an unprecedented attack on the world’s energy supply. There is no evidence the attacks came from Yemen,” Pompeo tweeted on Saturday.

“We call on all nations to publicly and unequivocally condemn Iran’s attacks. The United States will work with our partners and allies to ensure that energy markets remain well supplied and Iran is held accountable for its aggression,” he added.

The White House said on Saturday that the United States was committed to keeping oil markets well-supplied in the wake of an attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.



“The United States strongly condemns today's attack on critical energy infrastructure," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement. "Violent actions against civilian areas and infrastructure vital to the global economy only deepen conflict and mistrust.”



Last Update: Sunday, 15 September 2019 KSA 23:15 - GMT 20:15