The United Arab Emirates is waiting for the conclusions from Saudi Arabia’s investigation into Saturday’s drone attacks, foreign ministry official Hend Mana al-Otaiba said on Sunday.



Al-Otaiba also said the UAE continues to support the United Nations and its special envoy’s diplomatic efforts in Yemen. She added that the UAE will meet its full aid commitment to Yemen for this year.

Last Update: Sunday, 15 September 2019 KSA 12:23 - GMT 09:23