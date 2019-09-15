UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday condemned the drone attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities and called on those involved to prevent escalation.

“The Secretary-General condemns Saturday’s attacks on Aramco oil facilities in the Eastern Province in the Kingdom of Saudi

Arabia claimed by the Houthis,” according to a statement from spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

“The Secretary-General calls upon all parties to exercise maximum restraint, prevent any escalation amid heightened tensions and to comply at all times with International Humanitarian Law,” the statement added.

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from US President Donald Trump following the drone attacks on oil production facilities in the Kingdom.

During the phone call, Trump also affirmed Washington’s readiness to cooperate with the Kingdom to supports its security and stability, according to a statement on the Saudi Press Agency.

Last Update: Sunday, 15 September 2019 KSA 19:46 - GMT 16:46