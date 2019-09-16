The Arab Coalition said that investigations indicated that the weapons used in the attacks on two Saudi Aramco oil facilities are Iranian.

The coalition’s spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said on Monday that the coalition has the ability to confront attacks, and defend vital oil facilities.

“The investigation is continuing and all indications are that weapons used in both attacks came from Iran,” al-Maliki told reporters in Riyadh, adding they were now probing “from where they were fired.”

Al-Maliki said the results of the investigation would be made public to the media when complete.

Saturday's attacks hit Saudi Aramco oil facilities in Abqaiq and Hijrat Khurais in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Maliki's comments come a day after US President Donald Trump said that the US knows who was behind the attacks and is “locked and loaded,” but is waiting for verification and for a Saudi assessment of responsibility before deciding how to proceed.

The scope and precision of drone attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities show they were launched from a west-northwest direction rather than from Yemen to the south, where Houthi rebels claimed responsibility, added senior US administration officials on Sunday.

US officials pointed to satellite imagery showing 19 points of impact on the oil facilities. The attacks on Saturday risk disruptions to the world’s oil supplies.

-Developing

Last Update: Monday, 16 September 2019 KSA 17:37 - GMT 14:37