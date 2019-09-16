US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday that the recent attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities was “unprecedented” and the United States, along with its allies, was working to defend the “international rules-based order that is being undermined by Iran.”
I just returned to the Pentagon from a meeting at the @WhiteHouse where DoD leadership and others briefed the Commander in Chief on the situation.— Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper (@EsperDoD) September 16, 2019
