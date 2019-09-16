US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday that the recent attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities was “unprecedented” and the United States, along with its allies, was working to defend the “international rules-based order that is being undermined by Iran.”

Esper said on twitter that he had returned to the Pentagon after a meeting at the White House, where Defense Department leadership and others briefed President Donald Trump on the situation.

Esper added that over the weekend he spoke with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and the Iraqi minister of defense.

Senator Jim Risch, the Republican chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, slammed Iran’s government on Monday after Saturday’s attack on Saudi oil facilities, saying it underscored “Iran’s effort to sow instability throughout the Middle East.”



