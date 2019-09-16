Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa expressed in a phone call with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Monday his Kingdom’s strong condemnation of the terrorist drone attacks on two Saudi Aramco facilities in Abqaiq and Hijrat Khurais oilfield on Saturday.

King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa also assured King Salman his unequivocal support for Saudi Arabia’s measures to protect its security.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior said on Saturday that drone attacks caused fires at two Saudi Aramco facilities. The Arab Coalition said that investigations indicated that the weapons used in the attacks are Iranian.

Last Update: Monday, 16 September 2019 KSA 19:54 - GMT 16:54