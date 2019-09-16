Iran launched nearly a dozen cruise missiles and over 20 drones from its territory in the attacks that targeted two Saudi Aramco oil facilities in Abqaiq and Hijrat Khurais, a senior Trump administration official told ABC News on Sunday.SHOW MORE
