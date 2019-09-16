Iran launched nearly a dozen cruise missiles and over 20 drones from its territory in the attacks that targeted two Saudi Aramco oil facilities in Abqaiq and Hijrat Khurais, a senior Trump administration official told ABC News on Sunday.

The official said that US President Donald Trump is aware that Iran is responsible, but added that he was waiting on Saudi Arabia to announce it.

Trump said on Sunday that the US was “locked and loaded,” but is waiting for verification and for a Saudi assessment of responsibility before deciding how to proceed.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also blamed Iran for the attacks, adding that Tehran has “launched an unprecedented attack on the world’s energy supply.”

“Tehran is behind nearly 100 attacks on Saudi Arabia while Rouhani and Zarif pretend to engage in diplomacy. Amid all the calls for de-escalation, Iran has now launched an unprecedented attack on the world’s energy supply. There is no evidence the attacks came from Yemen,” Pompeo tweeted on Saturday.

Last Update: Monday, 16 September 2019 KSA 13:55 - GMT 10:55