Saudi Arabia and Aramco have risen to the challenge, and the manner in which they handled the attacks on Saudi Aramco oil facilities is commendable, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' (OPEC) Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo said on Monday.

"Saudi authorities and Aramco have risen to the challenge, and the way and manner in which they have handled this development is commendable," Barkindo told Bloomberg in a phone interview.

"They have been in touch with us as well as other countries, so by and large the situation is under control," he added.

He stated that Saudi Arabia was transparent about the issue, and that there will be no emergency OPEC meeting.

"The Kingdom is strong and firm in ensuring that all their customers remain supplied," Barkindo said.

- Developing

Last Update: Monday, 16 September 2019 KSA 14:30 - GMT 11:30