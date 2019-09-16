The Omani foreign ministry deeply regrets the attacks on two Saudi Aramco oil facilities, adding that targeting the installations is a "pointless escalation."

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior said on Saturday that drone attacks caused fires at two Saudi Aramco facilities, adding that the blazes are under control.

