Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Monday that weekend attacks on Saudi oil facilities were an act of self-defense by Yemeni militia.



“Yemen is the target of daily bombings... The people of Yemen have been forced to respond, they are only defending themselves,” Rouhani told a news conference in Ankara, alongside the leaders of Russia and Turkey.

Last Update: Monday, 16 September 2019 KSA 21:01 - GMT 18:01