Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to sell Saudi Arabia its missile defense systems on Monday in the wake of the attack on its oil facilities.



“We are ready to help Saudi Arabia so that she can protect her territory.



“She can do so in the same way that Iran has already done in buying the S-300 Russian missile system and the same way that Turkey has already done in buying the S-400 Russian missile system,” Putin said at a press conference in Ankara, alongside the Turkish and Iranian leaders.

Last Update: Monday, 16 September 2019 KSA 21:10 - GMT 18:10