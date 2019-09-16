Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received on Sunday a telephone call from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
Sheikh Mohammed during his call condemned the attack on Saudi oil facilities a day earlier that has threatened global oil supplies, Saudi state news agency SPA said.
