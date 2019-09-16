Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received on Sunday a telephone call from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.



Sheikh Mohammed during his call condemned the attack on Saudi oil facilities a day earlier that has threatened global oil supplies, Saudi state news agency SPA said.

Sheikh Mohammed stressed that the United Arab Emirates stands with Saudi Arabia and its security, the report added.



Mohammed bin Salman thanked Sheikh Mohammed for condemning such terrorist acts, stressing that the Kingdom has the ability to confront and deal with this terrorist aggression.

Last Update: Monday, 16 September 2019 KSA 01:59 - GMT 22:59