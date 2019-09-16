Saudi Arabia is capable of defending its lands and people and can respond strongly to these attacks, the Kingdom says in a Foreign Ministry statement.

In its statement, Saudi Arabia said it will invite international experts including from the United Nations to participate in investigating an attack on its oil facilities and called on the world to condemn those behind it.

“Saudi Arabia condemns this grave attack, which threatens international peace and security, and maintains that the aim of this attack is directed primarily at the global energy supply, and is an extension of previous hostile acts against pumping stations of Saudi Aramco through the use of Iranian weapons,” according to the statement.

The Saudi foreign ministry also expressed its appreciation to all regional and international parties that condemned the attack and called on the international community to “shoulder its responsibilities in condemning the perpetrators.”

The Arab Coalition said that investigations indicated that the weapons used in the attacks on two Saudi Aramco oil facilities are Iranian.

“The investigation is continuing and all indications are that weapons used in both attacks came from Iran,” The coalition’s spokesperson Turki al-Maliki told reporters in Riyadh, adding they were now probing “from where they were fired.”



