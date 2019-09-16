Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received a phone call on Monday from US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.



The US Secretary of Defense stressed during his call on Washington’s full support to the Kingdom following the recent attacks on two oil facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais.



Esper praised the Kingdom's role in supporting international efforts to address the Iranian threat in the threat of maritime navigation.



For his part, the Crown Prince stressed that the Iranian threats are not only directed against the Kingdom but also affects the Middle East and the world.



