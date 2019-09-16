President Donald Trump says it is “looking like” Iran was responsible for the attacks on key oil installations in Saudi Arabia, but he says he doesn’t want war.



Trump said Monday at the White House that the US is not looking at retaliatory options until he has “definitive proof” that Iran was responsible.



Still, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that the US “is prepared” if the attacks warrant a response.



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also says “emerging information indicates that responsibility lies with Iran.”



Iran has denied involvement, though it comes amid heightened tensions over Tehran’s unraveling nuclear deal with world powers, including the US, which pulled out of the deal last year.



Trump says Pompeo will be traveling to Saudi Arabia but did not say when.

Last Update: Monday, 16 September 2019 KSA 22:59 - GMT 19:59