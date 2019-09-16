Martin Griffiths, the United Nations special envoy to Yemen, said on Monday that Houthi militias claiming responsibility for attacks on Saudi Aramco oil facilities keep Yemen from peace.



“It’s not entirely clear who was behind the attack, but the fact that [Houthi militias] has claimed responsibility is bad enough,” Griffiths told the council, using the official name of the Iran-backed Houthi militias. “This extremely serious incident makes the chances of a regional conflict that much higher.”

Saudi Arabia is an indispensable intermediary for resolving the crisis in southern Yemen, Griffiths added.

Last Update: Monday, 16 September 2019 KSA 17:31 - GMT 14:31