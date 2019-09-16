American officials have informed Saudi Arabia that US intelligence indicates that Iran is the source of the attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).



“Both countries weigh retaliatory strikes, according to people familiar with the discussions. The assessment … comes as President Trump raises the prospect of the US and Saudi Arabia joining forces to launch a retaliatory strike on Iran,” the report added.



Saudi officials have said that the information shared by the US was not definitive and that they have not reached the same conclusion yet, according to the WSJ.



The Arab coalition had said earlier that they were continuing the investigation with the relevant authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and that the initial investigation indicated that the weapons used in the attack which targeted oil facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais were Iranian.

Last Update: Monday, 16 September 2019 KSA 20:23 - GMT 17:23