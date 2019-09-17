The United States has identified the recent drone attacks against oil facilities in Saudi Arabia as originating from locations in southern Iran, CBS News reported citing a senior US official source.

The unidentified senior official told CBS News that Saudi Arabia’s air defenses have been facing south in recent months in order to protect key installations from missile and drone attacks being launched by the Houthi militia from Yemen.

One of the missiles, the source added, flew through Kuwaiti airspace. A drone violated Kuwait's airspace early on Saturday, Kuwaiti newspaper al-Rai reported, and hovered at nearly 250 meters above group close to the Dar Salwa presidential palace.

According to CBS News’ David Martin’s source, the wreckage caused by the attacks has been transferred to a location outside Riyadh.

“It will be used to make what one US official called, ‘a very compelling forensic case’ that Iran launched ‘a complex and coordinated attack’ on Saudi Arabia,” according to the CBS News report.

RELATED - Saudi energy minister: Supply is back to pre-attack rates

Over the weekend, drones attacked Saudi Arabian oil facilities – including the world’s largest, Abqaiq. The attacks have taken 5.7 million (crude) barrels per day off the market, accounting for about six percent of global supply.

The Arab coalition had said earlier that they were continuing the investigation with the relevant authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and that the initial investigation indicated that the weapons used in the attack which targeted oil facilities in Abqaiq and Hijrat Khurais were Iranian.

Multiple reports quoted US intelligence sources as saying that the attack originated from Iran. US President Donald Trump previously said on Monday that it was “looking like” Iran was responsible for the attack.

Last Update: Tuesday, 17 September 2019 KSA 22:30 - GMT 19:30