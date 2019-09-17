The United States has concluded the weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities was launched from Iranian soil and cruise missiles were involved, a US official told AFP on Tuesday.

The official, who declined to be identified, said the United States was gathering evidence about the attack to present to the international community, notably European allies, at the UN General Assembly next week.

Asked if Washington was certain that the missiles had been launched from Iranian soil, the official answered: “Yes.”

US intelligence services have the capability of determining where the missiles were launched from, the official said, declining, however, to say how many were fired.

“I will not get into that kind of details,” the official said.

The weekend strikes on Abqaiq - the world’s largest oil processing facility - and the Khurais oil field in eastern Saudi Arabia have roiled global energy markets.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi militia claimed responsibility for Saturday’s attacks but Saudi Arabia accused Iran and President Donald Trump also singled out Tehran.

Multiple reports quoted US intelligence sources as saying that the attack originated from Iran. US President Donald Trump previously said on Monday that it was “looking like” Iran was responsible for the attack.

The Arab Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Malki said that the initial investigations indicated that the weapons used in the attacks on two Saudi Aramco oil facilities are Iranian.

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman stressed the Kingdom’s ability to deal with the attacks on the country’s facilities in Abqaiq and Hijrat Khurais.

Addressing the country’s cabinet, King Salman added that these attacks not only target the Kingdom’s vital facilities, but also target the global economy.

Last Update: Tuesday, 17 September 2019 KSA 18:46 - GMT 15:46