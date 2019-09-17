Kuwait’s Deputy Emir and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, in a phone call with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on Monday condemned the attacks on two Saudi Aramco facilities in Abqaiq and Hijrat Khurais oilfield, according to a statement on state news agency KUNA.

The Kuwaiti Crown Prince asserted his country’s “full support to Saudi Arabia and reiterated rejection to all kinds of terrorism.”

On Sunday, Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah expressed in a phone call with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz his country’s strong condemnation of the attacks on the two Saudi Aramco facilities.

Last Update: Tuesday, 17 September 2019 KSA 00:30 - GMT 21:30