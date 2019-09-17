Kuwait’s Deputy Emir and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, in a phone call with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on Monday condemned the attacks on two Saudi Aramco facilities in Abqaiq and Hijrat Khurais oilfield, according to a statement on state news agency KUNA.SHOW MORE
