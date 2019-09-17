Kuwait on Tuesday strongly condemned the attacks on two Saudi Aramco oil facilities in Saudi Arabia last Saturday during a speech by its ambassador to the UN Security Council session on Yemen.



“The attack represents a flagrant violation of international law,” Kuwait’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Mansour al-Otaibi, told the Security Council.



“We reaffirm our full support for the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and for all measures taken to preserve its security, stability and territorial integrity,” added.



The Kuwaiti UN ambassador pointed out that such attacks are “a real reason for activating the arms embargo measures contained in the relevant Security Council resolutions.”



His statement at the UN Security Council comes as Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid Al Sabah called on the country’s armed forces to be on high alert and prepared to confront any incident that may destabilize the country’s security, according to state news agency KUNA.



The minister also condemned the attacks on key oil installations in Saudi Arabia, adding that Kuwait stands behind Saudi Arabia following Saturday’s attacks on Aramco oil facilities.



Over the weekend, drones attacked Saudi Arabian oil facilities – including the world’s largest, Abqaiq. The attacks have taken 5.7 million (crude) barrels per day off the market, accounting for about six percent of global supply.



The Arab coalition had said earlier that they were continuing the investigation with the relevant authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and that the initial investigation indicated that the weapons used in the attacks which targeted oil facilities in Abqaiq and Hijrat Khurais were Iranian.



Multiple reports quoted US intelligence sources as saying that the attack originated from Iran. US President Donald Trump previously said on Monday that it was “looking like” Iran was responsible for the attack.

Last Update: Tuesday, 17 September 2019 KSA 20:40 - GMT 17:40