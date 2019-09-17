Responding to a question regarding the impact of the attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday referred to the war in Yemen.



When prompted on the recent attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities in Abqaiq and the Khurais oil field, Erdogan responded by saying: “We have to look at how the conflict in Yemen started, this country was completely destroyed, who caused it?”



In 2015, Erdogan had commented on the Arab Coalition supporting the Yemeni government against the Houthi Militia saying “we support Saudi Arabia’s intervention.”



“Turkey may consider providing logistical support based on the evolution of the situation,” Erdogan told France 24 back in March 2015.



Erdogan comments came during a press conference in Ankara after a trilateral meeting in Ankara on Syria with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani.



The Arab Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Malki said that the initial investigations indicated that the weapons used in the attacks on two Saudi Aramco oil facilities are Iranian.



Multiple reports quoted US intelligence sources as saying that the attack was launched from Iran.

Last Update: Tuesday, 17 September 2019 KSA 02:42 - GMT 23:42