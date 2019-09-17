UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Tuesday that the Aramco attacks are a dangerous escalation.

Justifying the terrorist attacks on the two oil facilities as a result of developments in the war in Yemen is “completely unacceptable,” Gargash said on Twitter.

The international community must stand with Saudi Arabia to ensure security and stability in the region, he added.

President Donald Trump said it is “looking like” Iran was responsible for the attacks on key oil installations in Saudi Arabia, but he said he doesn’t want war.

Trump said on Monday at the White House that the US is not looking at retaliatory options until he has “definitive proof” that Iran was responsible.

Still, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that the US “is prepared” if the attacks warrant a response.

The Arab Coalition said that investigations indicated that the weapons used in the attacks on two Saudi Aramco oil facilities are Iranian.

Last Update: Tuesday, 17 September 2019 KSA 07:43 - GMT 04:43