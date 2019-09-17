UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a phone call on Tuesday that he condemned oil attacks and that the United Kingdom stands by Saudi Arabia and is committed to its security.

“The two leaders noted the need to establish the facts of what happened and the Prime Minister reiterated the importance of a collective response. He encouraged the Crown Prince to continue working with international partners,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Over the weekend, drones attacked Saudi Arabian oil facilities – including the world’s largest, Abqaiq. The attacks have taken 5.7 million (crude) barrels per day off the market, accounting for about six percent of global supply.

Last Update: Wednesday, 18 September 2019 KSA 23:25 - GMT 20:25